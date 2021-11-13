The NINE players managed by Darren Ferguson for Peterborough United that have gone on to play in the Premier League

With Ferguson now sitting on 501 games managed for Posh, bringing up the milestone 500 against Huddersfield last Tuesday (November 2), he has seen hundreds of players come and go from the club.
Some better than others and some with that bit of magic that has carried all the way to England’s top tier. There are nine in total, excluding loan signings, and they are listed below. They are listed from least Premier League appearances to the most and there are four centurions. Can you guess who the player with the most is?
1. Joe Lewis
Premier League apps: 1 Ferguson managed the long serving Posh number one in three different divisions and was the one who picked him up from Norwich in January 2008. The pair won three promotions together and their time together came to an end for a final time when Lewis joined Cardiff in the summer of 2012. He only played one league match in four years for the Bluebirds but it was in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw at Hull in September 2013.
2.
Premier League apps: 1 The first of the holy trinity to make it to the top tier. In truth, it was just a single. He came on as a late substitute against Spurs in October 2013 and was out on loan to Birmingham in the Championship the following month. His time under Ferguson was undoubtedly the best career of his career. He was in the squad when Ferguson arrived and in that first season he returned 29 goals, his highest ever tally.
3. Lee Tomlin
Premier League apps: 6 A real hero for Darren Ferguson both in League One in the Championship, although he was actually signed by Gary Johnson in the summer of 2010, before Ferguson arrived in the January of 2011. With the talent he so clearly possesses, it is a bit of a mystery that he only has six Premier League games to his name. The injuries began to take their toll after he left Posh. His Premier League experience came during the 2015-16 with Bournemouth, their first at the level.
Photo: Midlands
4. Ivan Toney
Premier League apps: 11, 2 goals Ferguson linked up with Toney after taking over for the third time in January 2019. Even since then, his ascent to the Premier League looked assured and he was the star of what surely would have been a promotion-winning season during the curtailed 19-20 campaign, scoring 24 times in 32 games. An England call up looks to be his next big milestone.
Photo: Midlands