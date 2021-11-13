The NINE players managed by Darren Ferguson for Peterborough United that have gone on to play in the Premier League

3. Lee Tomlin

Premier League apps: 6 A real hero for Darren Ferguson both in League One in the Championship, although he was actually signed by Gary Johnson in the summer of 2010, before Ferguson arrived in the January of 2011. With the talent he so clearly possesses, it is a bit of a mystery that he only has six Premier League games to his name. The injuries began to take their toll after he left Posh. His Premier League experience came during the 2015-16 with Bournemouth, their first at the level.

Photo: Midlands