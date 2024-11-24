'The game has gone'- Anger from Darren Ferguson as Peterborough United pick up two further suspensions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Ferguson was left furious after picking up a touchline ban against Reading.

Ferguson was shown a yellow card in the closing stages on Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to the Royals, which is his third of the season and therefore has triggered a touchline ban.

Both Ferguson and Reading boss Ruben Selles were cautioned deep in stoppage time following Chris Conn-Clarke’s long-range effort being saved by Joel Pereira. Selles was booked for berating the fourth official, while Ferguson was booked for entering the field of play as he delivered a message to his players.

That booking means that Ferguson will now be banned from the touchline against Notts County in the FA Cup second round on Saturday (November 30).

Darren Ferguson is shown a yellow card. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh boss was not happy with the situation after the game and accused rulemakers of trying to take the emotion of the game.

He said: “I’m sick of this. The game has gone. Ruben will admit what he’s done and I’ve just gone on the pitch to tell my players whatever I’m telling them and I’ve been booked.

“There’s no malice in it, I’m not having a go ay anyone but now I’m banned because it’s a booking.

"I’ve been booked for showing enthusiasm.

"The game is absolutely gone, no emotion in it is allowed, we’re meant to be like robots. It does my head in.”

Posh goalscorer Emmanuel Fernandez also picked up a booking in the 96th minute for a late challenge moments after Posh had equalised which was his fifth booking on the season in League One.

This means that he will be suspended for Posh’s next League One match, at home against Burton Albion next Wednesday (December 4).