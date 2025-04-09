Posh skipper Mick Halsall lifts the 1992 Division Three play-off Trophy at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

The first Peterborough United skipper to lift a trophy at Wembley has urged the current team not to be overawed by the occasion on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Halsall, one of the most popular players in the club’s history, led Posh to a nerve-wracking 2-1 win against Stockport County in the 1992 Division Three play-off final at the old Wembley Stadium (see report on pages 84-85).

Posh started that match as slight underdogs, but they are clear second favourites for this weekend’s Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halsall (63) has a foot in both camps as he made his Football League debut for Birmingham, playing almost 40 times for ‘The Blues’ before embarking on a career which peaked at Posh after spells at Carlisle United and Grimsby Town. He’s now Academy Director at Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The winning Posh Wembley squad of 1992. Photo David Lowndes.

“I have fantastic memories of the final with Posh,” midfielder Halsall told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. “It was a real nail-biter and I hardly got a kick in the game, but that didn’t bother me in the slightest as it was all about winning and luckily we did it.

"It really sank in what we were playing for when we walked out onto the pitch before the game, but while you’re playing it’s total focus on the match which still remains a bit of a blur to me. Lots of it just passes you by and my main memories relate to after the game and sharing celebrations with a very special set of fans.

"It wasn’t so much in the stadium, but the days afterwards when the players couldn’t walk anywhere without members of the public coming up to us and revealing how happy they were. It meant so much to them and I will never forget that. Hopefully the current squad get to experience the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not many people actually realise I made my Football League debut for Birmingham. I joined them after leaving Liverpool so I have an affinity for that club as well. I am a fan of both clubs, but I’d like Posh to win on Sunday purely because what I went through with them and the experiences they gave me.

"It will be tough of course. Birmingham are in a really good place right now and they have a very experienced squad full of quality players. I obviously keep an eye out fort Posh results and they’ve ebbed and flowed for most of the season, but we did go on a good run recently so you never know.

"The thing with young players is they can be fearless. They are just as likely to think ‘we’ve nothing to lose here so let’s just have a go,’ so might not be overawed. How the youngsters cope with the occasion will be crucial, but they have a great and very experienced manager in Darren Ferguson which will help.

“Fingers crossed, it would be a great achievement to end a difficult season with a trophy. After all they’ve been through this season that would just be fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halsall played 317 games for Posh and scored 38 goals after moving to London Road from Grimsby for £25k in 1987. The fans raised the money for his transfer and never had caused to regret it. He also managed the club briefly before Barry Fry bought the club in 1996.

Ian Bennett, Ken Charlery, Gary Breen and Gary Cooper are other top Posh players to have also played for Birmingham City.

Look out for a ‘played for both clubs’ feature at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk