The fee Peterborough United paid for their new Swedish central defender has been revealed
The 23 year-old signed a two-year contract with Posh on Thursday with an option for a third year. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said there was a six-figure transfer fee involved and the Swedish paper that broke the story earlier this week believes two million krona changed hands which is around £150k.
Wallin is just delighted to be here. He arrived on Tuesday and met his new teammates and the coaching staff, had a medical on Wednesday before visiting the city centre, where he admired the cathedral, and on Thursday trained for the first time.
He admits the Posh reputation for signing and developing young footballers was a key reason for travelling over 1,000 miles to join a new club. He has only played senior football in his homeland, most recently with second tier side Degerfors.
"I have heard a lot of good stuff about the club developing and improving young players,” Wallin told the club media team. “For sure I want to be a part of that. The club seems like a good fit for me as they want to play football in a way that suits my game. I am a defender that likes to be on the ball. I like to read the game and I like to be aggressive.
"It is a big change for me, but my family will be with me for a lot of the time. I am looking forward to the adventure of living abroad. We visited the city centre on Wednesday and saw the cathedral, and I was impressed. "There were a lot of people around the training ground when I went down there, but they were all very kind and welcoming
"I haven’t though too much yet about what I want to achieve. I just want to get settled in first and take it from there.”
