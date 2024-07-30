Oscar Wallin (centre). Photo Tommy Andersson.

​Posh have been heavily linked with a move for Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin.

​A local newspaper in his homeland claims Wallin has travelled over to the UK for a medical at Posh after the clubs agreed a fee.

It us understood there is Posh interest in Wallin, a 23 year-old central defender who plays for Swedish Second Division side Degerfors, but suggestions the deal is almost signed, sealed and delivered are currently not accurate.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced this week he was considering expanding his renowned scouting set up to cover Europe.

Oscar Wallin. Photo Tommy Andersson

Wallin has spent his entire career so far in Sweden. He played third tier football for Sundsvall, but his potential was spotted by Degerfors who had then just been promoted to the top flight of Swedish football.

Wallin struggled to adapt to the higher level at first and spent time practising with Swiss Club FC Basel before returning home when he started to shown some excellent form.

Degerfors were relegated to the second tier and at the start of 2023 Wallin was a regular starter until losing his form in the second half of the season, even though he showed plenty of promise.

Swedish sources say he has really stepped up this season though and has played every minute of every game for the team currently third in the table.

Wallin’s form has attracted the attention of several clubs including Swedish top flight sides Kalmar FF, Gais and Mjällby.

The sports editor at Värmlands Folkblad in Karlstad, who broke the story of Posh interest in Wallin, Carl-Oscar Lysander, said: ”Oscar’s best attributes are his physical strength and the ability to take the ball forward.