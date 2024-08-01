Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have secured the signature of Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin.

The 23 year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The transfer fee will remain undisclosed. Wallin had been playing for Swedish second tier club Degerfors.

The deal is subject to a work permit application being successful and international clearance being received.

Wallin could feature in Saturday's pre-season double-header friendly ,matches with Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium (first game at 1.30pm, second at 3.30pm).

Oscar Wallin after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "We have been looking at centre backs all through the summer and we went further afield and started looking at different leagues, particularly in Scandinavia.

"My video analyst, Matt Loades, shouted out Oscar's name as he had watched him a lot. I watched him and we watched him as a staff and we really liked him. Credit to Matty, he has done a lot of research on him and likes him.

"It is a rarity for us to go abroad in terms of players. I don't remember too many times we have, if at all, but myself and the chairman spoke about it because as a club we needed to branch out a little bit and explore different markets.

"I think you get good value for money and ultimately, a lot of clubs are going down the path we have where we have been successful. Everyone is trying to buy young players and develop them and sell them.

"This deal has been going on for quite some time. I did a Zoom with Oscar, showed him a presentation of how we play and what the club is all about.

"Oscar was impressed and wanted to sign. He is 6ft 3, he is quick, he can handle the ball, all the things we look for in a centre back. Of course, there are things he needs to improve on and he has to adapt to a different league and tempo, but we think he can.

"We are not promising he is going to be the finished article from day one, because he is not, but certainly we see a lot of potential in him. He has had a good season so far, in Sweden they have already played 15 games so he arrives fit and ready to go.

"There were a lot of bigger clubs in the top league in Sweden after him, but once he saw the way we play, I think he was very keen. It maybe surprised him because perhaps the perception is that there isn't much football played in the lower leagues in England, but we know there is and we are one of them who do play.

"He has come over with his Dad and we just have to wait for the work permit, but the rules are that he can train and he can play against Notts County on Saturday.”

Wallin said: "It feels good, I am eager to start. The move has progressed pretty quickly in the last couple of weeks. I had a good conversation with the manager and the style that the team wants to play suits my kind of game. It is a good fit."

Wallin has spent his career so far in Sweden. He played third tier football for Sundsvall, but his potential was spotted by Degerfors who had then just been promoted to the top flight of Swedish football. He has played every minute of every game they have played this season with the club currently occupying third position in Division Two.