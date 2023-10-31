Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both sides won their opening fixtures and would all but guarantee progressing into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with victory on Tuesday night.

Tottenham started their campaign with a thumping 5-0 win at Colchester, while Posh saw off local rivals Cambridge 2-0.

Darren Ferguson has already confirmed that he will “completely change” the team that won 4-2 at Blackpool on Saturday and Malik Mothersille is also expected to make his first appearance for the club since joining in the summer.

Jamie Donley (right) celebrated scoring for Tottenham Hotspur U21 against Wolves. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images).

Spurs, just like their first team, sit at the top of the Premier League after picking up seven wins from their opening seven Premier League 2 games. They have also scored 25 goals in the process.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “They are everything you would expect from a Premier League Under 21 side.

“They are athletic, they play through the thirds and they have top talent at the top of the pitch.

“They are excellent technically and they took Colchester apart in their previous game in the competition.

“There won't be a lot between the ages of the sides, but this is a game we want to win as we then don't need to worry about the last game at Colchester.

“I'd like to be able to play an even younger side then.”

THE DANGER MEN

JAMIE DONELY

18-year-old attacking midfielder Jamie Donley has started the campaign in sparkling form, scoring four times and assisting seven goal in the seven league games so far. He has also picked up twice in his side’s opener against Colchester last month. He is also a regular for England Under 19s are they push for qualification to the European Championships.

JUDE SOONSUP-BELL

Another player at the top of his game and has scored five league goals in his seven games, adding a further two in the games against Colchester. The 19-year-old striker has scored seven goals in his last eight games as is on top form.

In November, 2020, he became the first Chelsea player in 59 years to score four goals in an FA Youth Cup game. He later made the move across London and has featured for England’s Young Lions across the Under 15, Under 16, Under 18 and Under 19 age categories

ASHLEY PHILLIPS

A highly-rated centre-back who made his Championship debut aged 17 for Blackburn last season and made the bench for an FA Cup tie aged just 16, having appeared for the club’s under 23 side at the age of 15.

He appeared 14 times for Rovers and was named Championship Apprentice of the Season last campaign. He was represented England frim Under 17 to Under 19 level.