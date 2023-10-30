Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Peterborough United will make wholesale changes to their starting line-up in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (7pm).

Posh host the Under 21 side of Premier League leaders Spurs in their second group game knowing that a win would almost certainly see them advance to the knockout stages given Colchester’s current goal difference of -4.

Spurs thumped Colchester 5-0 in their opening match of the group last month, while Posh easily saw off rivals Cambridge 2-0.

Posh head into the match on the back of a nine match unbeaten league run but few of the architects behind that impressive run are expected to feature in midweek with Ferguson confirming that he will completely change the team.

Speaking after the 4-2 victory over Blackpool on Saturday, he said: “The team will completely change pretty much.

"Rom will play, Zak will play and Ryan will play. I know the team and it will more or less be a complete change.

"There will be one or two that will stay, Ricky is probably one I will I need to keep playing but there will be a lot of changes.”

The match is expected to see the first appearance of summer signing Malik Mothersille in a Posh shirt although it is not yet known whether he will be considered ready to start. He has featured in a couple of under 21 games in recent weeks.

Below is the team that the PT would line up with, factoring in Ferguson’s comments.

The formation has been switched to a 3-5-2 as Posh have employed it in both the EFL Trophy and Cup this season; matches in which wholesale changes were made.

1 . FYNN TALLEY Took the gloves against Portsmouth and Cambridge and is likely to do so again. A chance to show what he can do. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . ZAK STURGE Desperately needs to bounce back from a poor substitute appearance on Saturday but deserves a start in his natural wing back position to prove himself. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ Performed reasonably well in his two cup runouts so far and has such a towering presence. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales