Discover here which Posh Wembley hero worked on a market stall in Barnet, which ex-player turned his back on crime to become a pastor and which player with over 250 Posh appearances to his name took ‘the Knowledge’ and is now a London taxi driver.
Also which former Posh player became known as ‘the Coffeeman’? And you’d be shocked at the jobs the former bad boy of London Road took on!
1. THE POLICEMEN
Quite a few former Posh players joined the police force post-football, among them Keith Cassells, Greig Shepherd, Gordon Hodgson, Neil Firm, Neil Freeman and Jimmy Holmes. Holmes (pictured) was a good enough defender to win Ireland caps and a good enough police officer to be commended for his bravery with the West Midlands Force in 2007. Hodgson joined Cambridgeshire constabulary after quitting professional football (he was a quality midfielder for the Peter Morris Posh teams of the early 1980s) and was a detective constable when passing away aged just 46 while playing golf with friends in Peterborough.
2. THE INDOOR CRICKET MANAGERS
John Cozens (pictured), the 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning Posh skipper, managed the Peterborough Indoor Cricket Centre in Woodston for several years (it's gone now) and then worked for Peterborough Automatics, a firm specialising in the supply of pub fruit machines , pool tables etc. Former Posh player and manager John Wile also managed an indoor cricket centre in both Walsall and Solihull.
3. THE POSTMEN
Posh fans' favourite Micky Gynn, an FA Cup winner with Coventry City in 1987, has famously worked for the postal service since leaving football in 1994. He used to be a postman in Coventry and his route including his former club's training ground. Former Posh defender Mick Bodley (pictured) was a postman in Essex.
4. THE AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLER
1990-91 promotion-winning Posh goalkeeper Paul Bradshaw went from handling balls all over the country to handling baggage at Manchester Airport. He also had a job as a security supervisor at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
