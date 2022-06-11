1. THE POLICEMEN

Quite a few former Posh players joined the police force post-football, among them Keith Cassells, Greig Shepherd, Gordon Hodgson, Neil Firm, Neil Freeman and Jimmy Holmes. Holmes (pictured) was a good enough defender to win Ireland caps and a good enough police officer to be commended for his bravery with the West Midlands Force in 2007. Hodgson joined Cambridgeshire constabulary after quitting professional football (he was a quality midfielder for the Peter Morris Posh teams of the early 1980s) and was a detective constable when passing away aged just 46 while playing golf with friends in Peterborough.

Photo: David Lowndes