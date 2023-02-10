Dwight Gayle celebrates his goal for Posh v Bolton in December 2012. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Posh had just started to threaten to get away from relegation trouble in the Championship in December, 2012 when the Trotters arrived in the city on a freezing wet day.

Posh tore into their visitors from kick off and were 2-0 up in six minutes through Lee Tomlin and Dwight Gayle.

It was 5-2 to Posh with seven minutes to go after Gaby Zakuani had added to second-half goals from on-loan midfielder George Thorne and full-back Mark Little.

Dion Charles of Accrington Stanley in action against Dan Butler of Posh on the opening day of the 2020-21 League One season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Bolton hit back through Benik Afobe and Martin Petrov to leave Posh hanging on for dear life before they could celebrate a thrilling 5-4 win. Keith Andrews scored the other two Bolton goals from the penalty spot.

Sadly Posh never did pull off their ‘great escape’ after some cruel and dramatic final day drama at Crystal Palace.

Posh: Olejnik, Little, Knight-Percival, Zakuani, Bostwick, Rowe, Thorne, Newell, Boyd, Tomlin, Gayle. Subs used: Alcock, Ferdinand.

Posh have won their last three meetings with Bolton at London Road. After the 2012 clash there have been a pair of 1-0 home wins in League One in 2016 and 2019.

Right-back Michael Smith and striker Ivan Toney were the Posh matchwinners in those games.

Bolton last won this fixture in 1994 when Posh were heading for relegation from the second tier, although it has to be noted the teams have only met six times at London Road in Football League history.

Gary Hackett and Brian McGorry scored for Posh in a 3-2 defeat.

DANGERMAN

Dion Charles scored a breathtaking volley for Accrington Stanley against Posh on the opening day of the 2020-21 season at the Wham Stadium.

The pugnacious forward moved to Bolton 12 months ago for £320k and he’s scored 22 goals, 14 of them this season, in 57 appearances for the Trotters.

Former Posh centre-back Ricardo Santos has made over 100 appearnces for Bolton since moving North from Barnet in August 2020.

Santos made 75 appearances in three years at Posh who took the powerful defender from non-league Thurrock in January, 2014.

That didn’t stop the 27 year-old from making some disappointing comments about Posh after leaving the club.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 5/4 to beat Bolton on Saturday with Sky Bet with the Trotters marked up at 2/1 and the draw at 23/20.