Barnet centre-back Ricardo Santos after his side's win at London Road in a 2017 EFL Cup match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The powerful centre-back, who was signed by current Posh boss Darren Ferguson from non-league Thurrock in 2014, irritated club officials with inflammatory comments and gestures after he’d helped Barnet win a League Cup tie at the London Road.

Santos was heavily criticised by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony in the aftermath.

Santos returns to the Weston Homes Stadium with over 100 first-team appearances for the Trotters under his belt. He was outstanding when Bolton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September, coming out on top of a bruising battle with Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris.

And the 27 year-old is not expecting a friendly welcome from home supporters.

“When I was young, I said some silly stuff about the club which came out,” Santos told The Bolton News. “I was immature, probably bitter because I’d left. It was all silly.

“It was a good club and I enjoyed my time there, met some good people, it’s run well. I basically started my career there and learned a lot, so I do have to thank them for that.

“Darren Ferguson was my first manager there too, so it will be good to go back, but I don’t think it will be a warm welcome.

“I’m going there to take three points from them, and that is all I care about.

“It (laying against Clarke-Harris) is the kind of thing I like. I’m a big guy and I like to show I can deal with strikers like that. That day I had a bust lip, a dead arm and left the pitch bruised. It will be like that again on Saturday, but if I have to do that to win, I’ll take it.