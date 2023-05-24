Current Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast on Wednesday that Ferguson was involved in compiling the Posh retained list and that he held conversations with the players who have been released.

Those decisions will be made public soon with MacAnthony admitting there will be surprises for Posh fans. It’s expected many players who have been at the club for 3-4 years will be made available for transfer or released with the chairman insisting finances are not the reason so many are expected to leave.

"I had a three hour conversation with the manager on Monday and those talks are ongoing,” MacAnthony said. “They were constructive talks. I told him my ideas and he told me his ideas, but nothing is set in stone and I can’t say one way or the other what will happen.

“I’d expect a decision on his future to be made n the next five days though (the podcast was recorded on Monday). I’m back in the country at the weekend and it needs to be sorted then.

"I actually had a conversation with the manager before the play-offs and he did say that if he was to stay we’d need to change a lot of things.

"He said he’d want to go young and he’d want to go quick.

"We have some fantastic young players at the club. The Academy results from the under 16s and the under 18s have been impressive and the under 21s did well as well.

"Becoming young, dynamic dark horses next season is not for financial reasons.

"I would still expect us to do well, but I won’t be shouting from the rooftops about it. I will be more cute with my observations. I need to be more patient.

"Darren has had input into the retained list which is only right as I trust and value his opinion. He spoke to the players we are letting go.

"There might be surprise at the number of players on that list, but again that’s nothing to do with finances.

"We don’t often keep players for more than two seasons. Hopefully they’ve won something in that time before moving on.

"But we need a reset now.

"We will be signing players in the summer, they just won’t be over 25!”

MacAnthony made similar observations in a social media message to fans last weekend.

MacAnthony predicted Posh would sign a goalkeeper, but that Academy graduate Will Blackmore will have his chance to stake a claim for a regular first team spot.

