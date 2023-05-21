Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left)with director of football Barry Fry.

But a seven-minute video posted on social media in which MacAnthony described the management team that started the season in charge as ‘the previous crew’ didn’t appear to please ex-boss Grant McCann.

‘The previous crew, thanks chairman,’ was a tweet from McCann last night. To which MacAnthony replied ‘you’re very welcome’ followed by a thumbs up emoiji!

McCann was sacked after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers on January 1 and instantly replaced by Ferguson.

MacAnthony, who flew back to the United States 24 hours after Posh had seen a 4-0 semi-final first leg lead against Sheffield Wednesday evaporate on Thursday, admited a ‘little piece of me died’ after the Owls had booked a place at Wembley for the play-off final, but he insists he already looking forward to next season, which would be his 18th at the London Road helm.

The chairman did not indicate whether or not Ferguson would be staying in charge, but he did promise news on various club matters would be made public in the next seven or eight days.

As well as securing a manager for the 2022-23 season – and it’s believed MacAnthony wants Ferguson to carry on – the chairman’s in-tray also includes appointing a CEO and solving the issues affecting the relationship between the club’s owners.

MacAnthony insists there will be ‘more decorum and less noise’ next season when he expects a young, vibrant, exciting team to be representing Posh in League One.

MacAnthony also praised the club’s support during a seven-minute video posted online on Saturday evening.

"You fans have been magnificient in the last couple of weeks,” MacAnthony stated. “At Barnsley, in the 4-0 win in the first leg of the play off and at Sheffield Wednesday the other night.

"In my 17 years we have had some horrendous days, at Crystal Palace, with the Covid vote and now the other night. We love football, but it can be the cruellest sport in the world.

"A little piece of me died inside the other night, but I’m now already looking forward to next season.

"This is not an apology video after what happened. Yes we failed in our goal of winning promotion, but there were 16-17 clubs who would have swapped places with us. Our expectation is always win promotion and the beauty of football is you can get over disappointments, reset and start another season

"And I have to praise the great job done by the current gaffer, Kieran Scarff and the other staff involved because they invigorated the club on and off the field.

"We’d won one in nine games under the previous crew when he came back. We were in a bad place all over the club. You ask anyone about the impact Darren made. He lifted everyone. The Academy has produced brilliant results and the atmosphere around the club was great.

"He gave us hope and he delivered on the field by getting us to the play-offs. It was a bit of a roller coaster with some great wins and some bad results, like the derby against Cambridge, but we had an identity, an attractive style of play.

"There was been too much noise around the club last season. There were some stupid headlines generated. That will stop next season. There will be more decorum.

"I have bever been more fuelled. I’m proud of my club and we are going to deliver a young, dynamic, exciting team next season.

"I know people will say that means trying to do it on the cheap, but we will be going down the route of a quicker team who will play football in the right way.

"Our best players the other night were 20 years old, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones when he came on.”