BBC Cambridgeshire will again be the number one radio broadcaster of Peterborough United matches in the 2024-25 season.

The BBC signed a two-year contract with the club just 12 months after their previous contract was surprisingly terminated by Posh officials.

The club plan then was to broadcast matches through its subscription channel Posh Plus, but there was anger from many fans who had become used to the easy accessibility of the BBC coverage.

Posh then compromised by handing live match coverage to Peterborough Community Radio (PCR), a station with considerably less reach. The commentary from PCR was used on Posh Plus for and international streaming.

Posh chief executive Dawn Gore said: “When we made the decision to bring our commentary in-house, there were a number of reasons behind that, but we recognise some supporters were disappointed that they couldn’t listen to our games via the BBC. When I was appointed into the role of Chief Executive, I had a look at all aspects of the business, and we felt it was the right time to explore options around commentary. I am delighted that we have been able to agree a deal for the next two seasons with the BBC and look forward to strengthening that partnership."

Terry Underhill, executive editor at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, said: “Having recently joined BBC Radio Cambridgeshire it was clear that both Posh and the radio station missed working together on the commentary and I am delighted to have agreed the rights. I’m sure our listeners will enjoy this listening to Posh next season.”

The change in EFL match day coverage by Sky TV has partly prompted a return to the BBC. With the increased number of live TV games – Posh are expected to feature in 20 – the PCR commentaries were effectively rendered redundant. The BBC will now provide the commentary for Posh Plus audio and international streaming. They have the rights for 95.7FM and DAB across North Cambs.

The BBC’s main presenting team will be commentator Ben Stevenson and pundit Gaby Zakuani, one of the most popular players in the Darragh MacAnthony/Darren Ferguson era.

PCR commentators Chris Dowsett and Nilesh Patel could still be used for some games.