The bargain basement fee Rangers believe they would pay for Peterborough United star Kwame Poku

Kwame Poku celebrates a Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Rangers believe they can secure the services of Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku for a paltry £300k.

The Scottish Premiership giants became favourites to sign Poku last week as long-term suitors Birmingham City started to look elsewhere. The 23 year-old will be a free agent at the end of this month, although Posh will be entitled to some compensation after developing Poku into a top talent following his arrival from Colchester United as a teenager.

But, while Posh would expect a tribunal-set fee in the millions if Poku moved to another English club, FIFA cross-border regulations would reduce the transfer fee considerably. Rangers, who are managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin, believe they could get their man for the same £300k they paid Charlton Athletic for Joe Aribo in 2018.

Posh still hope Poku will choose one of the many English clubs also courting him, especially after losing another out-of-contract star Ricky-Jade Jones to Bundesliga club St Pauli earlier this month.

Kwame Poku celebrates his hat-trick against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has been quoted in the Scottish Sun this weekend. He said: “Well, I would obviously want him to choose an English club, but then again, it's not up to me. It's up to his agent and what Kwame wants to do.

“I know Russell Martin very well, because we bought him from Wycombe, and we sold him to Norwich, before he helped Norwich get up to the Premier League. “I haven't seen much of Rangers, but I know Russell likes good football players and Kwame is a very good football player.”