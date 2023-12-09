Tendai strikes twice as Stamford AFC get the perfect reward for beating the weather
Three goals in 13 minutes in the second-half delivered victory for Stamford in a game which saw both sides reduced to 10 men in front of a crowd of 439.
The Halesowen red card was more damaging as it arrived in the first-half for violent conduct whereas Stamford’s James Blunden received his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards after his side had stormed into a 3-0 lead.
Tendai Chitiza opened the scoring for the Daniels after 62 minutes after good work from Tom Siddons and Lee Shaw.
Blunden then converted a Bartle corner before Chitiza struck again following another Bartle set-piece.
Stamford are now seventh, just two places and one point outside the play-offs.
Ten other local games were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.
Blackstones, of United Counties Division One, won 4-1 at Premier Division Deeping Rangers in the quarter finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup in midweek with goals from Jack Wilson (2), Nathan Rudman and Jordan Neil. Dan Dougill replied for Deeping.
RESULTS
FA Trophy
Third round: Dagenham & Redbridge 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Gash) – Sports won 4-2 on penalties.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 3 (Chitiza 2, Blunden), Halesowen Town 0.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Spalding United v Rugby Town POSTPONED
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Heanor Town v Pinchbeck United POSTPONED. Wisbech Town v Melton Town POSTPONED.
Premier Division South: March Town v Wellingborough Town POSTPONED. Newport Pagnell Town v Yaxley POSTPONED.
Division One: Birstall United Social v Blackstones POSTPONED. West Bridgford v Bourne Town POSTPONED.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Diss Town v FC Peterborough POSTPONED;. Holbeach United v Great Yarmouth Town. POSTPONED. Whittlesey Athletic v Haverhill Rovers POSTPONED.
Hinchingbrooke Cup
Quarter final: Deeping Rangers 1 (Dougill), Blackstones 4 (Wilson 2, Rudman, Neil)