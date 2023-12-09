Peterborough Sports claimed a famous win in the FA Trophy on Saturday as they beat National League side Dagenham & Redbridge 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw.

Michael Gash (left) scored for Peterborough Sports at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The city side were firm underdogs at the home of a team from a higher division, but they were worthy winners after a quality performance and a nerveless display in the shootout which also featured two fine saves from Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook.

Sports will now hope for another mouth-watering tie in the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-half was a tepid affair even after Sam Ling had headed home for the Daggers on the 18th minute. Chances were few and far between until Dion Sembie-Ferris shot narrowly wide just before the break.

Sports goalkeeper was a hero in the penalty shootout win.

But it was a completely different story in the second-half as Sports went in search of an equaliser and, after that arrived in the 53rd minute, the visitors created the better chances as the teams sought to avoid penalties.

Sembie-Ferris and Matt Tootle were a constant threat down the flanks and the pair combined to set up player-manager Michael Gash for a headed leveller.

Sembie-Ferris delivered the cross for the goal and the Scunthorpe loanee was then thwarted by a fine save before sending a cross into the six yard box which landed just out of Tootle's reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports almost nicked it in the 94th minute when Sembie-Ferris. who had seen a ‘goal’ wiped out for offside, sent Tootle scurrying through on goal, but the full-back failed to get his shot away.

Almost immediately home sub Inih Effiong spurned his chance of a winner when firing wide from a promising position.

It proved important as, although Gash saw his penalty saved, Dan Lawlor, Oisin Gallagher and Hayden Cann all netted for Sports from 12 yards. Those two Crook saves, including one from former Ipswich Town player Freddie Sears. enabled Connor Johnson to smash home the winning penalty to the delight of the Sports squad and their 24 hardy travelling fans.

Sports: Crook, Tootle, Cann, Johnson, Lawlor, McCammon (Felix, 74’), Fox, Meyer (Fowkes, 83’), Sembie-Ferris (Alban-Jones, 90 + 5’), Gash, Gallagher. Unused sibs Nicholson, Pereira, Nee, Steele.

Daggers: Justham, Ling, Eastman, Phipps, Johnson, Tavares (Hill 58’), Hessenthaler, Appiah-Forson, Vincent (Lawless 64’), Sears, Kendall (Effiong 64’).