Ten great Peterborough United wins under the management of Grant McCann include a hat-trick against Cobblers and a memorable FA Cup win

1. 12/9/2015: Oldham 1, Posh 5

The first Posh match with Grant McCann as manager. He was appointed caretaker-boss after the sacking of Dave Robertson following one win in the first six League One games of the 2015-16 season. Lee Angol (pictured) scored twice as did Souleymane Coulibaly with Erhun Oztumer also on target. Graham Westley was appointed Posh manager two weeks later.