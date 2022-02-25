Ten great Peterborough United wins under the management of Grant McCann include a hat-trick against Cobblers and a memorable FA Cup win

Here are 10 memorable victories from that spell in charge plus two previous short spells as Posh caretaker manager...
1. 12/9/2015: Oldham 1, Posh 5
The first Posh match with Grant McCann as manager. He was appointed caretaker-boss after the sacking of Dave Robertson following one win in the first six League One games of the 2015-16 season. Lee Angol (pictured) scored twice as did Souleymane Coulibaly with Erhun Oztumer also on target. Graham Westley was appointed Posh manager two weeks later.
2. 16/01/16 Colchester 1, Posh 4.
Graham Westley was despatched after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Rochdale and McCann was again asked to be caretaker manager. His first game in charge was at Colchester and goals from Andrew Fox (pictured), Jon Taylor, Shaquile Coulthirst and Marcus Maddison sealed a comfortable win. Posh ended the season with wins against Shrewsbury and Blackpool and McCann was confirmed as permanent manager in May, 2016.
3. 16/08/2016 Posh 5, Millwall 1.
Posh delivered a dazzling display under the Tuesday night lights at London Road to thrash the Lions. Posh were 3-0 up in 20 minutes with goals from Paul Taylor, Marcus Maddison and Gwion Edwards. Edwards (pictured) scored his second goal after the break when Tom Nichols also netted.
4. 18/10/2016 Posh 3 Northampton 0.
Posh hadn't been in the best of form, but they were still too good for a typically dour Cobblers team. Shaquile Coulthirst, Ryan Tafazolli and Tom Nichols (pictured) scored for Posh in front of over 9,000 fans.