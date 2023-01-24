Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

The Brewers are the only team in the top four divisions of English football not to have scored a goal in 2023, although in mitigation they have only played three matches.

As Burton also sit next-to-bottom and have the worst defensive record in League One with 54 goals conceded in 26 matches Maamria decided to undertake major January surgery on his squad.

Six new players have arrived and could be involved against Posh tonight including highly-rated teenage forward Dale Taylor who is on loan from Nottingham Forest. Taylor has yet to make a senior appearance for Forest, but he has won a full Northern Ireland cap as a late substitute.

Maamria could field Taylor alongside top scorer Victor Adeboyejo who gave Posh many problems before scoring in a 1-1 draw at London Road in October.

Maamria told the Derby Telegraph: “Dale doesn’t play like a 19-year-old. He’s a strong boy, full of confidence, full of self-belief. His work-rate is second to none and he’s relentless, with or without the ball.

“He’s exactly the type of forward we like to have in the building and I think he’ll score goals as well. He’s a good coup for us and, hopefully, we’ll see that on the pitch.

“When Forest finally agreed to let him out, we were the first team to get there and we beat one or two big League One clubs for his signature.”

Maamria is wary of a Posh side who won their first game of manager Darren Ferguson’s fourth spell as manager, 2-0 at Port Vale to give an ailing push for the play-offs a shot in the arm.

Posh are five points adrift of the top six so this is a big game for both clubs.

“They have played one game under Darren,” Maamria added.. And they changed from a back three to a back four and he introduced one or two players in different positions.

“They are back to how Peterborough used to play under Darren and they are a good team, a top six team, there is no doubt about that.

“He knows League One really well and it will be good to see him, but this match is really important for both of us.”