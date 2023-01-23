New Burton Albion goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saves a Jason Naismith shot when playing for Portsmouth against Posh in 2018. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Brewers responded to back-to-back heavy defeats in League One – 5-0 at Morecambe and 4-0 at home to Shrewsbury – by bolstering the leakiest defence in the division.

In have come experienced former Portsmouth and Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray plus young defenders Jasper Moon (Barnsley) and Zac Ashworth (West Brom), the latter pair on loan.

Young Northern Ireland international striker Dale Taylor (loan from Nottingham Forest) and midfielder Mark Helm (permanent from Burnley) are also new arrivals at the Pirelli Stadium.

Oliver Norburn is well on the way to recovering from knee ligament damage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Burton have been deep in relegation trouble for most of the season and start tomorrow’s game next-to-bottom, but just three points from safety.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said; “I watched the Burton game against Shrewsbury and the scoreline certainly flattered the winners.

"And Burton have since signed signed several players so their team could well be very different to the one I watched.

"I always think Burton away is tough anyway. It’s a small pitch and a small ground and they are certain to make it very diffiuclt for us. They will get about us and we have to be prepared for that.

"We need to play the game and it looks like we will. We need to build some momentum so what happened at the weekend was very disappointing for us.”

Posh saw their scheduled home game with Charlton Athletic controversially postponed less than two hours before kick off on Saturday leaving Ferguson to organise an impromptu training session on the playable parts of the London Road surface.

"It was very frustrating for everyone on Saturday,” Ferguson added. “I sympathise completely with the fans of both teams who had arrived at the ground expecting to see a game. At least our chairman and Jason Neale have put together a very generous compensation package for those affected.

"We had to adapt and we quickly organised a training session for 21 players and it was a good workout. The players were also frustrated as they were physically and mentally ready for a good game, but they trained hard and with a lot of quality.

"Being able to train on grass was actually a bonus as we’ve been in our dome at the training ground recently and two or three players can’t train indoors."

Ferguson reported no fresh injury worries with midfielder Oliver Norburn (knee) and full-back Joe Tomlinson (hamstring) making good progress.

