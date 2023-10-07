Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates promotion for Posh after a 3-3 draw v Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 29 year-old daddy of the squad believes it will just take a couple of minor tweaks and adjustments for Posh to take the division by storm.

Posh are sixth ahead of Saturday’s League One fixture with Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium which follows the agony of conceding a 95th minute equaliser at Carlisle United on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players have spoken amongst ourselves and we know we are just so close to being a serious team in League One,” Clarke-Harris said. “We are a work in progress, but we just have to nip a couple of things in the bud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris (shirtless) has just converted the penalty against Lincoln City that sealed promotion for Posh in May, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We’ve played some really good sides already this season and when we’ve lost it’s not because we’ve been dominated, it’s because we have made the sort of individual errors that come from being a young group.

“We need to stop conceding sloppy goals and we need to convert more of our chances, me included.

"We are a tight squad though. We respect each other and we work hard for each other and we just get on with things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We might even have lost some of the games last season that we’ve drawn this season. Draws at least keep the unbeaten run going.

"I feel much better when we are playing game after game in a relentless league and we’ve already forgotten the disappointment from Carlisle to get ready to try and win three points tomorrow.

"If we can take another win into the international break we can then kick into gear properly after the break and take the league by storm.”

If recent history proves to be a reliable guide Clarke-Harris will be a key man tomorrow. He’s scored six goals in his last five appearances against Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most famously he scored twice in the famous ‘back-from-the-dead’ 3-3 draw at London Road on May 1, 2021 which secured automatic promotion from League One for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Clarke-Harris showed nerves of steel to claim a last-gasp equaliser from the penalty spot.

“I always look forward to playing against Lincoln,” Clarke-Harris added. “Because of what happened in the second-to-last game of that season.

"It was a massive accomplishment by us. After 55 minutes we were down at out at 0-3, but we dragged it back and secured promotion as a draw was effectively a win for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was obviously very enjoyable even though it was lockdown and no-one was there. We could hear the 200 or so fans outside the ground though and we were able to get out and celebrate with them after the game.

"It was a day I will never forget.”