Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29 year-old centre forward has scored six goals in his last five appearances against the Imps stretching back to the only goal of a game for his former club Bristol Rovers at Sincil Bank in September, 2019.

Since then Clarke-Harris has faced Lincoln on four occasions for Posh scoring twice in a famous 3-3 draw at London Road in May, 2021 (see below).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He drew a blank in a 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank earlier that season, but last season he scored in a 3-0 away win after scoring twice in a 4-0 home win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates victory for Posh at Lincoln City last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PAST MATCHES

​Posh have won 11 and lost just five of 24 Football League games with Lincoln City at London Road.

​But it’s a drawn match that will linger long in the memory of fans from both teams.

Posh and the Imps were battling for automatic promotion when they clashed on the penultimate Saturday of the 2020-21 Covid season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A point would have sent Posh up, but that didn’t look likely when the classy Lincoln side raced into a 3-0 lead before the hour mark with two goals from Anthony Scully and a penalty from Jorge Grant, who moved to Posh that summer.

But a goal from Siriki Dembele and another from Jonson Clarke-Harris set up a stunning finale with Clarke-Harris converting a last minute penalty after one of the worst decisions of all time from referee John Busby, after Sammie Szmodics went down in the area.

Only Clarke-Harris and unused substitutes Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows from the Posh matchday squad from that day remain at the club.

Lincoln relied heavily on loans like current Spurs star Brennan Johnson that season. Only Lewis Montsma of their matchday squad remains at Sincil Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh won this fixture 4-0 last season with goals from Jack Marriott (2) and Clarke-Harris (2). Posh also won 3-0 at Lincoln in March with goals from Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Joe Ward.

Lincoln last won this fixture in 2006 when two goals from Ryan Amoo delivered a 2-1 success. Midfielder Peter Gain scored for Posh.

Posh: Rachubka, Branston, Arber, Holden, Morton, Newton, Gain, Smith, Butcher, Yeo, Mclean. Subs used: Huke, Day, Benjamin.

LATEST ODDS

​Posh are 11-1 fifth favourites to win the League One title with Sky Bet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Unbeaten leaders Portsmouth are the favourites at 5-2 with Oxford United (100-30), Bolton Wanderers (9-2) and Derby County (7-1) all shorter prices than Posh.

Posh are currently sixth, seven points behind Pompey.

Posh are just 5-2 to win promotion with the same firm and 4-5 to finish in the top six.

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is 10-1 to complete a hat-trick of League One Golden Boot successes.

Clarke-Harris has four third tier goals this season, five fewer than the division’s top scorer Devante Cole of Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are 4-6 to beat Lincoln City in their League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, also with Sky Bet.

The Imps are priced up at 15-4 with 11-4 available on the draw.

REFEREE

Sunny Gill Singh takes charge of a Posh match for the first time on Saturday.

He’s the son of former Football League referee Jarnail Singh and issued 121 yellow cards and three red ones in the 2022-23 season, his first on the league list.

Singh junior is averaging five yellow cards per game in his 10 fixtures so so far this season.