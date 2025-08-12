St Johnstone manager speaks on Peterborough United's interest in young striker

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
More details have emerged regarding Peterborough United’s bid for St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk.

Reports North of the border suggested that bid was rejected by the Scottish Championship leaders and today (Tuesday) the Perth Courier and Advertiser claims Posh made a ‘significantly higher’ offer than any other club for the 20 year-old.

Kirk bid

But St Johnstone appear to be in no rush to sell a player who scored seven Scottish Premiership goals for a club who suffered relegation, even though he has just entered the last year of his contract.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari said: “The club rejected an approach for Makenzie. It is normal football business. Makenzie is a good player who is young and who scores goals.

"We knew there would be interest in him this summer and rightly so. Nothing has changed. He is our player and he is working hard so we will see what happens.

"We are not desperate to sell. Scoring goals is the hardest job in football. It is a good sign for our club to have other clubs interested in our players.”

Kirk. who is a Northern Ireland Under 21 international, has scored four goals in Scottish League Cup ties this season, but has been deployed from the substitutes’ bench without scoring in two Championship matches.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke about potential signings on Monday. He said: “We have targets. Obviously we go for our first choice in any position and hope that we get them, but if we don’t we work though our list.”

