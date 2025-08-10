Peterborough United have a bid rejected for Scottish Championship striker, according to reports

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh against Luton Town on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have reportedly seen a bid for St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk turned down by the Scottish Championship club.

Various news outlets North of the border are running the story with Posh not thought to be the only club chasing the 20 year-old forward.

St Johnstone are thought to be in no rush to sell a player who has entered the last year of his contract. St Johnstone are currently top of the table after two wins in two matches, They were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season.

Kirk made his Northern Ireland Under 21 debut in a drawn European Championship qualifying game against England last September. He has since won another four caps.

Kirk played youth football for Hearts before moving to St Johnstone. He scored four goals in Scottish League Cup ties this season, but has been deployed from the substitutes’ bench without scoring in the two Championship matches.

Kirk scored seven Premiership goals last season. His father Andy is a former Northampton Town player.

In an interview last season Kirk said: “I started really well one season at Hearts. I scored 28 goals before Christmas for an age group side. I love to score goals, get in behind and work hard off the ball. That is what you get from me.

“You have to be there to score goals and that is one thing I have always been good at. I like to get on the end of things and put it in the back of the net.”

Posh are currently operating with just two out and out forwards, Gustav Lindgren and Brad Ihionvien. The latter has scored the only Posh goal this season, from the penalty spot at Cardiff City in the opening League One game.