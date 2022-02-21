Some potential runners in the race to become the next manager of Peterborough United: ‘Old heads, emerging talents, old favourites, left-field appointments’

4. GRANT MCCANN

FOR: He also lives locally and he's also available, although he and Evans have both been linked with the Bradford City job. He did a fantastic job with Hull City and Doncaster Rovers under similar financial restraints to Posh. He's a better manager now than when he left Posh according to the chairman. He remains popular with the fanbase for his playing career at London Road. AGAINST: Could he pick up a better job with a club more likely to be playing Championship football next season? He wasn't happy to be dismissed last time he was managing Posh so it might be a case of once bitten twice shy. He irked some Posh fans with his managerial style and he irked them even more when his Doncaster Rovers side scored a very controversial goal against Posh three seasons ago.