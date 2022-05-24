Lewis Darlington.

Darlington, a former Nottingham Forest youth team player, has signed a two-year professional development contract. He’s the seventh Posh youngster to step up after goalkeeper Will Lakin, centre-back Harry Thomas, full-back Oscar Tonge and midfielders Hisham Chiha, Roddy McGlinchey and Will Van Lier.

Darlington, who missed the final few weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, had been in good goal-scoring form.

Academy mager Kieran Scarff said: “Lewis is academically very intelligent. Every young player within the Academy needs to complete the education framework of their course and he has not only done that, but with the help of teachers at Nene Park Academy, he is has also been doing A-Level Maths.

“He is very calm, very rational, and like a few others, he has had to deal with a few injuries this season. His two years with us have been a little stop-start, but he has shown resilience to deal with those injuries and has bounced back well. You can have some really detailed conversations with Lewis when it comes to football. He is a deep thinker.

“In terms of the way we want our centre forwards to play at this football club, he ticks a lot of the boxes. He is quick, direct, he will press out of possession and he has scored a good number of goals within the under 18s and under 23s and I am sure he will kick on.”

Darlington added: “It has been a tough season because of the injuries, but it has finished on a really good note with this contract. I feel that I have come out of it a better player and a better person. I am looking forward to the future now and building on what I have learned this year. I am always striving to improve and get better.