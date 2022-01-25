Siriki Dembele left out of Peterborough United squad amid transfer speculation
Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele has been left out of the squad for tonight’s match away at Birmingham this evening (January 25).
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:45 pm
Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League-chasing Bournemouth. On Monday (January 24), Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed that the Cherries had made two bids and that both had been rejected.
Bournemouth are known to be searching for a new forward and have also been linked with Cardiff’s Keiffer Moore.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has insisted that Dembele would have been in the squad but he has been ruled out by a combination of a back and foot injury.