Siriki Dembele left out of Peterborough United squad amid transfer speculation

Siriki Dembele in action against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent.

Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League-chasing Bournemouth. On Monday (January 24), Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed that the Cherries had made two bids and that both had been rejected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth are known to be searching for a new forward and have also been linked with Cardiff’s Keiffer Moore.