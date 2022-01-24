Peterborough United reject Bournemouth bids for Dembele, interest in Edwards, Clarke-Harris and Szmodics

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh at West Brom on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh director of football Barry Fry made the revelation during an interview with the club’s media team today (January 24).

Dembele will be a free agent in the summer when his current Posh deal expires. Posh have always said it would take a significant offer to prise Dembele away before then as he is seen as vital to the club’s chances of staying in the Championship.

Fry said: “Siriki and his agent came to see me and we had a long discussion about things. The next day we had a bid from Bournemouth which we turned down immediately and the day after that we had another bid which we also rejected.

“Bournemouth are managed by Scott Parker who was always keen on Siriki when he was at Fulham. Siriki can sign a pre-contract with whoever he likes on February 1, but he could also get his head down and show his best form us for the rest of this season.

“Bournemouth might be back again, but I will be glad when the transfer window shuts next week (January 31) as it’s unsettling for players and speculation is doing us no good in our situation.