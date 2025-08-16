Signs of life, but no end to the early-season misery for Peterborough United

Posh centre-back Oscar Wallin battles with Dara Costelloe of Wigan. Photo Bernard Platt

Peterborough United’s miserable, and very worrying, start to the season continued with a 2-0 League One loss at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were signs of life going forward, but defensive frailties were all too evident and Wigan could easily have won by a far greater margin with some tidier finishing. It’s now four defeats to start the season.

Expectations were lower than usual at this level before a competitive ball had been kicked, but the performance levels have been shabbier than the most pessimistic of forecasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh conceded twice in the opening 28 minutes and could easily have leaked another three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second-half. They missed a sitter themselves, but didn’t force a save from highly-rated home ‘keeper Sam Tickle until the final stages when the admirable Cian Hayes fizzed fierce low drive towards the near post.

Posh reverted to the starting line-up that competed well for an hour against title favourites Luton Town last weekend, apart from Vicente Reyes being preferred to Nick Bilokapic in goal.

Bastian Smith was the back-up goalie on the bench as the five players told they can leave London Road were all ignored. Recent signing Klaidi Lolos was also among the substitutes.

Posh proceeded to be as good on the ball as they have been all season – a low bar of course – with some neat and tidy passing at a decent tempo. Wingers Hayes and Abraham Odoh found plenty of space behind the home wing-backs and Brandon Khela missed a sitter when side-footing over the bar from close range from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately Posh were 1-0 down by then and 2-0 behind soon afterwards, a fair reflection of the domination, physically and athletically, the Wigan forwards had over a frail back four.

It was a cracking goal Wigan created and scored to take the lead after six minutes, but the half-hearted attempts by Harley Mills and Oscar Wallin to stop Fraser Murray helped the winger on his way. His cross was a beauty though and headed powerfully home by centre-forward Christian Saydee.

Saydee and Dara Costelloe had too much power for the Posh centre-backs and wide men Murray and Joe Hungbo were a thorn in the side of full-backs Carl Johnston and Mills.

And defending set-pieces was again a big problem. Posh conceded two at Accrington in midweek and a corner here led to the second Wigan goal on 28 minutes. Reyes saved the first effort on goal, but his defenders played musical statues as Jason Kerr arrived to head home into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Collins had done well to block a Ryan Trevitt shot a few minutes earlier, but the second goal enabled the home side to sit back and pack the defence for the rest of the half in the sure knowledge they would cause havoc on the breakaway.

Posh kept passing and probing, and Hayes kept running at the Wigan defence, but nothing came off it. Mills fired over from the 18 yard line after some patient possession football, but it was a hit and hope effort rather than a shot hit with confidence.

Mills was replaced by James Dornelly at half-time with Johnston shifted to left-back and Wigan almost scored twice in the opening two minutes. The impressive Costelloe forced a save from Reyes and Saydee fired the rebound wide before Wright blazed wildly over the bar after Saydee had bustled past Wallin.

Indeed the Posh goal led a charmed life as how Wallin survived the concession of a penalty and the red card that would have inevitably followed is anyone’s guess. A long through ball left the Swede trailing Costelloe. He eventually caught him, but only to knock him over and presumably referee Stephen Parkinson deemed the striker to be looking for contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh did eventually settle and again enjoyed some spells of possession. Klaidi Lolos and Kyrell Lisbie were sent on to replace Odoh and Donay O’Brien Brady, just after the paid had almost carved out a chance between them.

Lots of corners were won with little to show for them, but to Posh’s credit they didn’t let their heads drop, but effort needs to be accompanied by some quality to have any chance of success.

Archie Collins was denied a goal in successive games by a fine defensive block just after Costelloe had fired wide after Wigan had again got in behind the Posh back four.

Posh are apparently going to be a force to be reckoned with by the end of August. That will only happen with considerable surgery. The expected four signings might not be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Vicente Reyes, Harley Mills (sub James Dornelly, 46 mins), Oscar Wallin, David Okagbue, Carl Johnston, Brandon Khela, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh (sub Kyrell LIsbie, 56 mins), Donay O’Brien-Brady (sub Klaidi Lolos, 46 mins), Cian Hayes, Bradley Ihionvien

Unused subs: Bastian Smith, George Nevett, Joe Andrews, Gustav Lindgren.

Wigan: Sam Tickle, Morgan Fox, Jason Kerr, Will Aimson, Callum Wright (sub Jensen Weir, 63 mins), Ryan Trevitt, Tyrese Francois, Joseph Hungbo (sub Luke Robinson, 71 mins), Christian Saydee (sub Maleace Asamoah JR, 71 mins), Dara Costelloe (sub Paul Mullin, 80 mins).

Unused subs: Tom Watson, Tobias Brenan, Jonny Smith.

GOALS: Wigan – Saydee (6 mins), Kerr (28 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Ihionvien (foul).

Wigan – Trevett (foul).

REFEREE: Stephen Parkinson 6.

Attendance: (to follow).