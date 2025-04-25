Will Posh start captain Hector Kyprianou on Saturday?Will Posh start captain Hector Kyprianou on Saturday?
Will Posh start captain Hector Kyprianou on Saturday?

Sentiment as well as 2025-26 planning should play a part in Peterborough United's team selection for the visit of Bolton Wanderers

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
There should still be room for sentiment in professional football.

I’ve taken that into account when selecting the team I would like to see start against Bolton Wanderers in the final League One home game of the season on Saturday.

The usual 4-2-1-3 formation.

I wouldn't have started this goalkeeper, but as the real manager has already said he will so I have included him. Not sure what Posh will learn about a loyal, but under-employed, goalkeeper in the next 3 games, but he does have a 100% clean sheet record this season. His sole appearance was a 3-0 home win over Cobblers in the Vertu Trophy.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

I wouldn't have started this goalkeeper, but as the real manager has already said he will so I have included him. Not sure what Posh will learn about a loyal, but under-employed, goalkeeper in the next 3 games, but he does have a 100% clean sheet record this season. His sole appearance was a 3-0 home win over Cobblers in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent

Posh have two decent, if very different, right-backs. Johnston was excellent at Barnsley on Easter Monday with signs of a developing attacking game which is crucial for a Posh full-back.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Posh have two decent, if very different, right-backs. Johnston was excellent at Barnsley on Easter Monday with signs of a developing attacking game which is crucial for a Posh full-back. Photo: David Lowndes

The youngster has been so good against some of the stronger League One sides I'd be amazed if he doesn't start next season as first-choice left-back.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The youngster has been so good against some of the stronger League One sides I'd be amazed if he doesn't start next season as first-choice left-back. Photo: David Lowndes

This centre-back helped save our season and, although he's 28 and older than most players Posh try and recruit, he should be offered terms for next season.

4. SAM HUGHES

This centre-back helped save our season and, although he's 28 and older than most players Posh try and recruit, he should be offered terms for next season. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
