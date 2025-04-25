Sentiment as well as 2025-26 planning should play a part in Peterborough United's team selection for the visit of Bolton Wanderers

1 . WILL BLACKMORE

I wouldn't have started this goalkeeper, but as the real manager has already said he will so I have included him. Not sure what Posh will learn about a loyal, but under-employed, goalkeeper in the next 3 games, but he does have a 100% clean sheet record this season. His sole appearance was a 3-0 home win over Cobblers in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent