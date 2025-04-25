Sentiment as well as 2025-26 planning should play a part in Peterborough United's team selection for the visit of Bolton Wanderers

I’ve taken that into account when selecting the team I would like to see start against Bolton Wanderers in the final League One home game of the season on Saturday.
The usual 4-2-1-3 formation.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
I wouldn't have started this goalkeeper, but as the real manager has already said he will so I have included him. Not sure what Posh will learn about a loyal, but under-employed, goalkeeper in the next 3 games, but he does have a 100% clean sheet record this season. His sole appearance was a 3-0 home win over Cobblers in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Posh have two decent, if very different, right-backs. Johnston was excellent at Barnsley on Easter Monday with signs of a developing attacking game which is crucial for a Posh full-back. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
The youngster has been so good against some of the stronger League One sides I'd be amazed if he doesn't start next season as first-choice left-back. Photo: David Lowndes
4. SAM HUGHES
This centre-back helped save our season and, although he's 28 and older than most players Posh try and recruit, he should be offered terms for next season. Photo: David Lowndes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.