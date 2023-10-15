News you can trust since 1948
Mark O'Hara and Matt Godden scored debut goals for Posh in the same game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comMark O'Hara and Matt Godden scored debut goals for Posh in the same game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Scoring on your debut for Peterborough United didn't often mean a successful London Road career

Every player likes to hit the ground running at a new club.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

But scoring a goal in your first appearance doesn’t always signal an outstanding career.

Here are the last 20 players to score on their competitive debut for Posh, plus some some other notable first appearance goalscorers.

There were a few who went on to become club greats, but many more who flopped badly...

The Manchester City loanee centre-back scored just 19 minutes into his first game for the club earlier this season, against a local enemy to boot in a satisfying 2-0 win. Started just one match since. Katongo is pictured scoring his goal.

1. JADEL KATONGO 12/9/23 v Cambridge U (h)

The Manchester City loanee centre-back scored just 19 minutes into his first game for the club earlier this season, against a local enemy to boot in a satisfying 2-0 win. Started just one match since. Katongo is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: David Lowndes

The loanee full-back from Norwich scored a superb FA Cup winner (2-1) just 18 minutes into his Posh debut as a half-time substitute. Poor for Posh in the Championship, but excellent since joining Plymouth. Mumba is pictured celebrating his goal.

2. BALI MUMBA  8/1/22 v Bristol Rovers (h)

The loanee full-back from Norwich scored a superb FA Cup winner (2-1) just 18 minutes into his Posh debut as a half-time substitute. Poor for Posh in the Championship, but excellent since joining Plymouth. Mumba is pictured celebrating his goal. Photo: Joe Dent

A headed equaliser in a 3-3 draw in the EFL Trophy. The defender with a huge stain on his character helped Posh to promotion in his first season, but instantly released and last heard of playing club football in Qatar. Mason is pictured scoring his goal.

3. NIALL MASON 8/9/20 v Burton Albion (h)

A headed equaliser in a 3-3 draw in the EFL Trophy. The defender with a huge stain on his character helped Posh to promotion in his first season, but instantly released and last heard of playing club football in Qatar. Mason is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: David Lowndes

A late goal from a substitute midfielder in another exciting 3-3 EFL Trophy draw. The Wigan loanee couldn’t get into Steve Evans’ side regularly though and left that January. Now with Bradford City in League Two. Walker is pictured scoring his goal.

4. JAMIE WALKER 4/9/18 v MK Dons (a)

A late goal from a substitute midfielder in another exciting 3-3 EFL Trophy draw. The Wigan loanee couldn’t get into Steve Evans’ side regularly though and left that January. Now with Bradford City in League Two. Walker is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent

