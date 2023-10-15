Every player likes to hit the ground running at a new club.
But scoring a goal in your first appearance doesn’t always signal an outstanding career.
Here are the last 20 players to score on their competitive debut for Posh, plus some some other notable first appearance goalscorers.
There were a few who went on to become club greats, but many more who flopped badly...
1. JADEL KATONGO 12/9/23 v Cambridge U (h)
The Manchester City loanee centre-back scored just 19 minutes into his first game for the club earlier this season, against a local enemy to boot in a satisfying 2-0 win. Started just one match since. Katongo is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: David Lowndes
2. BALI MUMBA 8/1/22 v Bristol Rovers (h)
The loanee full-back from Norwich scored a superb FA Cup winner (2-1) just 18 minutes into his Posh debut as a half-time substitute. Poor for Posh in the Championship, but excellent since joining Plymouth. Mumba is pictured celebrating his goal. Photo: Joe Dent
3. NIALL MASON 8/9/20 v Burton Albion (h)
A headed equaliser in a 3-3 draw in the EFL Trophy. The defender with a huge stain on his character helped Posh to promotion in his first season, but instantly released and last heard of playing club football in Qatar. Mason is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: David Lowndes
4. JAMIE WALKER 4/9/18 v MK Dons (a)
A late goal from a substitute midfielder in another exciting 3-3 EFL Trophy draw. The Wigan loanee couldn’t get into Steve Evans’ side regularly though and left that January. Now with Bradford City in League Two. Walker is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent