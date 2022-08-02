Sammie Szmodics (7) scoring for Posh against Blackburn last season. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The 26 year-old forward completed a move from Posh to Ewood Park on Monday night. He’s signed a three-year deal after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee late last week. The Peterborough Telegraph understands it’s a total package including sell ons of around £2.5 million.

Szmodics was given an emotional send off by Posh fans after he was substituted in his final game for the club at Cheltenham on Saturday.

"I’m over the moon,” Szmodics told the Blackburn media team. “It’s something that’s been in the pipeline for a while now, but we’ve got everything finalised and I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s been a case of the deal happening and then not happening, but it’s done now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a massive club. I played against Rovers twice last season for Peterborough and played at Ewood Park.

“This is a fantastic club with a fantastic fanbase, it’s something that any player would want to be a part of," he added eagerly.

“It was something that I could not turn down. It was a ‘pinch myself’ moment. not just because I’ve joined a Championship club, but because I’ve joined an established Championship club working hard to get back into the Premier League. That’s every player’s dream.

“If you ask any player, they know about Blackburn Rovers and the history of the club, the size of the club and its fanbase, and once I was told about the interest I was desperate to get the deal done. They are a very attacking team which suits me perfectly.”