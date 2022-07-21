Sammie Szmodics scoring for Posh against Blackburn Rovers last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Championship club are keen on the 26 year-old who scored for Posh against them in a second tier game at London Road last season.

Posh paid close to a million pounds to Bristol City for Szmodics in August, 2020 and he played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One that season, scoring 15 goals (16 in all competitions). He scored six Championship goals last term.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all. Whether or not thay come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.

"The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record. We don’t want to lose any senior player for that matter.