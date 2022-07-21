The Championship club are keen on the 26 year-old who scored for Posh against them in a second tier game at London Road last season.
Posh paid close to a million pounds to Bristol City for Szmodics in August, 2020 and he played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One that season, scoring 15 goals (16 in all competitions). He scored six Championship goals last term.
Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all. Whether or not thay come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.
"The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record. We don’t want to lose any senior player for that matter.
"Blackburn have bid way in excess of what we paid for Sammie and if the offers keep creeping up and the player knows he can earn £20k per week we could have a problem down the line. We are not at that stage yet. Sammie is aware of the offers, but he is committed to us. I can’t wait for the tramsfer window to shut as it’s very unsettling.”