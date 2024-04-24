Dan Lawlor after signing Katie Middleton for Posh Women.

Lawlor left Posh yesterday after leading the club to two strong finishes in the National League Midlands Division. The Peterborough Sports midfielder had taken over as manager midway through the 2021-22 season and steered the club to safety from relegation in their first season in the National League,

Posh improved four places to finish fourth last season, while also winning the Northants County Cup and reaching the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

And Posh are hot favourites to finish third this season, the position they occupy with two games of the season to go, both against teams in the bottom four.

Dan Lawlor after scoring for Peterborough Sports.

Despite this progress Posh claimed the team has failed to reach expectations, according to their new general manager Sam Winch, a man appointed to his post at the beginning of March. Lawlor’s last game in charge was a County Cup Final defeat at the hands of Northampton Town on Sunday.

But Lawlor hit back with a statement of his own last night.

He said: “I didn’t think I would be writing a post like this at this stage of the season. Just two games left and sat third in the league which would be our best finish in the National League.

"To be removed as a manager is all part of the game and football isn’t always fair or right. But for this to be done over the phone when a meeting was set for the following day is what really hurts.

"I’ve given so much time as a volunteer to the women’s first team at Peterborough United and I feel incredibly disappointed with the way it’s been done. However I am genuinely leaving with my head held high. I took over the team two and a half years ago when the team was staring down the barrel of relegation, but the team I’ve built leaves me feeling very proud of the position I leave the club in.