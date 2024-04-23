Peterborough United Womens manager has left the club, plus heavy defeat for under 21 side

Dan Lawlor.

Women’s general manager Sam Winch said: “Despite the significant investment and ever growing partnership within the club, the team have fallen below the standards we expected.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Dan for his hard work and commitment over recent seasons as well as his dedication to developing our current squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawlor took over as manager at the end of 2021. Posh are third in National League Midlands Division One, with two home games to go starting with rock-bottom Leek Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm).