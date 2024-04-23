Peterborough United Womens manager has left the club, plus heavy defeat for under 21 side
Women’s general manager Sam Winch said: “Despite the significant investment and ever growing partnership within the club, the team have fallen below the standards we expected.
“I would like to express my gratitude to Dan for his hard work and commitment over recent seasons as well as his dedication to developing our current squad.”
Lawlor took over as manager at the end of 2021. Posh are third in National League Midlands Division One, with two home games to go starting with rock-bottom Leek Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm).
An inexperienced Posh Under 21 team lost their Professional Development League game 5-1 at Cardiff City on Tuesday, despite taking an early lead through Hisham Chiha.