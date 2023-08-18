There’s every chance the 20 year-old England age group international will leave London Road before the end of the month.

It would be a massive blow for Posh as Edwards has looked a class above League One level so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Thursday he expects three Premier League clubs to start bidding for Edwards within the next fortnight.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Ferguson is relaxed about a situation which has led to regular meetings between management staff and those in charge of recruitment.

On Thursday Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said the aim was to have five possible targets to replace Edwards, and the club’s fit transfer-listed players – Jonson Clarke-Harris, Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson – should anyone else leave in the current transfer window.

Will Blackmore. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“You can’t replace Ronnie because there is no-one else like him and that’s just a fact,” Ferguson admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I’m comfortable with the situation because I’m so used to it. It’s just the way it is and I have no issue with it.

"If Ronnie goes it will be for a lot of money.

"We are ahead of the game as we have targets, but first and foremost there is no guarantee we will get who we want and if he goes at the last minute the ones we want might not be available.

"it’s why we are constantly having meetings about it. It’s the same with Jonno, Knighty and Joe Toml;inson.

“I will look within to see what we can do, but what will be will be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has revealed goalkeeper Will Blackmore has a hip injury which is why he missed the Tuesday win at Barnsley and will miss Saturday’s trip to Northampton Town.

Fynn Talley will be the Posh substitute goalkeeper at Sixfields.