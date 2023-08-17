MacAnthony was speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast where he also discussed the immediate future of star centre-back Ronnie Edwards.

A BBC journalist linked the 20 year-old with West Ham United, Bournemouth and Rangers on Wednesday and MacAnthony is expecting three Premier League clubs – he didn’t name them – to make bids before the transfer window shuts on August 31 (11pm).

Jonson Clarke-Harris after scoring for Posh at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony also confirmed there have been bids from two clubs for back-up Posh centre forward Kabongo Tshimanga. It’s understood League Two side Wrexham are one of them.

Clarke-Harris, who scored his first goal of the season in the impressive win at Barnsley on Tuesday, is on the transfer list. Edwards and Tshimanga are not.

MacAnthony said: “Two clubs from League One are intertested in ‘Jonno’ and a third club has just come out of nowhere.

“But I have a figure I want for him and if it isn’t met he will stay here. I’m being realistic. I’m not asking for three to four million, but you are trying to buy the best goalscorer outside the Championship. He’s the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in League One.

Ronnie Edwards in action got Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I paid a substantial sum for ‘Jonno’ to help us get promotion and he’s at his peak now so put your money where your mouth is if you want him.”

Clarke-Harris (29) is in the last year of his current Posh contract. He’s scored 75 goals in 151 (18 as a substitute) appearances for Posh since transferring for around £1 million from Bristol Rovers in August, 2020.

Edwards is contracted at Posh until the end of next season, but it’s thought likely he will move on to bigger and better things this season.

“Factually I know three Premier League clubs will make bids for Ronnie before the transfer deadline,” MacAnthony added. “But they will sign other players first as they don’t want their first signing to be a 20 year-old from League One.

"Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager.