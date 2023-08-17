The window shuts in two weeks (August 31) and Posh are expecting bids for key men Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards before then, while transfer-listed players Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson could also depart.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs is also on the transfer list, but could be out for four months with a groin injury, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

The Posh transfer gurus Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We have big recruitment meeting next week before I fly to the UAE on business,” MacAnthony said. “Barry Fry and the manager and a couple of coaches will be there.

"There is interest in our players, but we will make sure we have five targets if ‘Jonno’ leaves, five targets if Ronnie leaves and five targets should Josh Knight, Harrison Burrows or whoever leaves.

"We won’t be caught cold if players leave.

"If we get an unbelievable bid for a player an hour before deadline we will do the deal, but what I like about our manager is he won’t be stressing it.

"We made a decision on how we would approach this season and part of that is to give young players a chance.

"The manager has even said if we lose ‘Jonno’ and can’t find a suitable like-for-like replacement he might seek a left-sided forward and play either Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones down the middle.”

Posh were linked with a move for Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, a 20 year-old forward who failed to score in 12 appearances on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.