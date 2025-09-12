RIP Mark Hine, a midfielder who played regularly in a Peterborough United promotion team
HIne was brought to Posh from Darlington by manager Mark Lawrenson for a small fee in June 1990. He made 66 Posh appearances, scoring 7 goals before joining Scunthorpe in 1991.
Hine made 33 appearances for Posh in the Division Four promotion season of 1990-91, but was sold as manager Chris Turner revamped his squad with 6 deadline day recruits.
Hine also played for Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers before drifting into non-league football. He won England C team caps – the national team for non-league players.