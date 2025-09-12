RIP Mark Hine, a midfielder who played regularly in a Peterborough United promotion team

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:44 BST
Mark Hine (left) with Posh boss Mark Lawrenson after moving to London Road.
Former Peterborough United midfielder Mark Hine has passed away aged 61.

HIne was brought to Posh from Darlington by manager Mark Lawrenson for a small fee in June 1990. He made 66 Posh appearances, scoring 7 goals before joining Scunthorpe in 1991.

Hine made 33 appearances for Posh in the Division Four promotion season of 1990-91, but was sold as manager Chris Turner revamped his squad with 6 deadline day recruits.

Hine also played for Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers before drifting into non-league football. He won England C team caps – the national team for non-league players.

