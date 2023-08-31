News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Reports: Peterborough United make a move for a new striker and defender could still leave

Peterborough United have seen a bid for AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi rejected, according to reports.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

The 21-year-old striker is heavily linked with a move and Football Insider have also reported that Barnsley have had a bid for the Iraqi international turned down this summer.

Al-Hamadi scored 10 goals in 19 League Two appearances last season for the Dons and came off the bench on Wednesday night as Wimbledon pushed Chelsea close in the EFL Cup.

He is yet to score this season.

Ali Al-Hamadi in action for AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Ali Al-Hamadi in action for AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Ali Al-Hamadi in action for AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No details have been given about the value of Posh’s potential bid but the club are expected to be in the market for a forward player of Jonson Clarke-Harris leaves.

Read More
Peterborough United defender sees Championship move collapse at the last minute

Josh Knight has also been linked with a move and it has been suggested by the Sunday Mirror that QPR could yet resurrect a deal for the defender.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side went a far as agreeing a fee- believed to be in the region of £300,000, earlier this month for Knight only to pull out at the eleventh hour when Knight had already said his goodbyes to Posh’s players and staff.

Knight captained the young Posh side that triumphed over Portsmouth in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Knight remains on the transfer list, as is Joe Tomlinson.

Posh signed left-back Zak Sturge on loan from Chelsea for the season on Thursday.

Related topics:Josh KnightChelseaBarnsley