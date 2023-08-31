The 21-year-old striker is heavily linked with a move and Football Insider have also reported that Barnsley have had a bid for the Iraqi international turned down this summer.

Al-Hamadi scored 10 goals in 19 League Two appearances last season for the Dons and came off the bench on Wednesday night as Wimbledon pushed Chelsea close in the EFL Cup.

He is yet to score this season.

Ali Al-Hamadi in action for AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

No details have been given about the value of Posh’s potential bid but the club are expected to be in the market for a forward player of Jonson Clarke-Harris leaves.

Josh Knight has also been linked with a move and it has been suggested by the Sunday Mirror that QPR could yet resurrect a deal for the defender.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side went a far as agreeing a fee- believed to be in the region of £300,000, earlier this month for Knight only to pull out at the eleventh hour when Knight had already said his goodbyes to Posh’s players and staff.

Knight captained the young Posh side that triumphed over Portsmouth in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Knight remains on the transfer list, as is Joe Tomlinson.