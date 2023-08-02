Peterborough United defender sees Championship move collapse at the last minute
Knight was all set to link up with former boss Gareth Ainsworth at QPR before the Championship club pulled the plug.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the 25-year-old had said his goodbyes to both the players and staff at Posh before learning of the news.
As reported by The Athletic, the fee is believed to have been in the region of £300k.
No reason for the club’s decision has been made public.
Knight and Ainsworth worked together at Wycombe in the Championship during the 2020-21 season where Knight won the club’s player-of-the-year award.
The following season he joined Posh on a permanent deal from Leicester.
QPR have also been linked with a move for another Wycombe player, centre-back Chris Forino, as well as Nottingham Forest centre-half Steve Cook in recent days .
Knight has made 78 appearances for Posh since joining permanently in the summer of 2021, he also had two previous loan spells prior to his season long loan at Wycombe.
He was placed on the transfer list along with a number of first-teamers following Posh’s play-off semi-final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
Posh, who have already allowed Frankie Kent to join Hearts and are looking to sell Ronnie Edwards, will move for a replacement if Knight departs in this transfer window.