Reported Peterborough United target is a ‘sharp, hard-working nuisance, who works well off a big strike partner’

Callum Morton in action for Northampton in 2020. Photo: Pete Norton (Getty Images).

Morton (21), a graduate from the Baggies Academy, has spent the first half of this season on loan at League One side Fleetwood Town. He suffered from injuries while on loan at Lincoln City last season.

But Morton was outstanding during a loan spell with League Two side Northampton Town in the 2019-20 season and starred as the Cobblers won promotion through the play-offs.

Northampton Chronicle sports editor Jeremy Casey witnessed a hard-working striker who worked well with a big striker.

Casey said: “He was really good with the Cobblers. He formed a potent partnership with targetman Vadaine Oliver, so that may be something they are thinking could work with Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Morton is very sharp, although not lightning quick, and will run all day long. He will happily do Clarke-Harris’s running for him...

“He loves to play on the shoulder of the last defender and get in behind. He’s a good finisher, and is capable of carving out his own opportunities - or at least he was in League Two!

“He’s a really good lad as well. I haven’t looked at his recent record, but I know he picked up a serious injury at the start of last season, so maybe he is taking time to get back to full sharpness.”

Northampton Chronicle Cobblers writer James Heneghan reckons Morton could become a decent Championship striker, in the right team.