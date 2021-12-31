Peterborough United linked with West Bromwich Albion striker
Peterborough United have been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Morton.
The 21 year-old has scored four League One goals in 15 starts for a struggling Fleetwood Town side this season.
He scored two League One goals (11 starts) on a season-long loan to Lincoln City last season after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season when he scored eight goals in just 12 appearances including two in a 3-0 play-off semi-final win at Cheltenham and one in a 4-0 thumping of Exeter City in the play-off final at Wembley.
Morton is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies.
Posh have yet to comment on a story reported by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.