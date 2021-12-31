Peterborough United linked with West Bromwich Albion striker

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

He scored two League One goals (11 starts) on a season-long loan to Lincoln City last season after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season when he scored eight goals in just 12 appearances including two in a 3-0 play-off semi-final win at Cheltenham and one in a 4-0 thumping of Exeter City in the play-off final at Wembley.