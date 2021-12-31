Peterborough United linked with West Bromwich Albion striker

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Morton.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:15 pm
Callum Morton celebrates his goal for Northampton Town against Exeter City in the League Two play-off final in 2020. Photo: David Rogers, Getty Images.

The 21 year-old has scored four League One goals in 15 starts for a struggling Fleetwood Town side this season.

He scored two League One goals (11 starts) on a season-long loan to Lincoln City last season after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season when he scored eight goals in just 12 appearances including two in a 3-0 play-off semi-final win at Cheltenham and one in a 4-0 thumping of Exeter City in the play-off final at Wembley.

Morton is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies.

Posh have yet to comment on a story reported by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

