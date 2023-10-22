Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His predecessor Grant McCann was shown a red card as his Doncaster Rovers side continued their improvement in League Two with a 2-1 win at Tranmere.

McCann was dismissed for delaying a re-start by kicking the ball away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant MCCann (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh star Siriki Dembele started the first game of Wayne Rooney’s reign as Birmingham City manager, but he was part of a team that lost 1-0 to in-form Middlesbrough in a Championship fixture.

Will Norris, a goalkeeper who spent time on loan at Posh last season, has been an inspired signing for Portsmouth who continue to set a scorching pace at the top of League One.

He kept his sixth clean sheet of the campaign as unbeaten Pompey beat Carlisle 1-0 at Fratton Park with a trademark injury time winning goal. Norris had made an outstanding save a few minutes earlier.