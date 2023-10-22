Red card for ex-Peterborough United manager, Dembele was a Rooney pick, former Posh goalkeeper in great form
His predecessor Grant McCann was shown a red card as his Doncaster Rovers side continued their improvement in League Two with a 2-1 win at Tranmere.
McCann was dismissed for delaying a re-start by kicking the ball away.
Former Posh star Siriki Dembele started the first game of Wayne Rooney’s reign as Birmingham City manager, but he was part of a team that lost 1-0 to in-form Middlesbrough in a Championship fixture.
Will Norris, a goalkeeper who spent time on loan at Posh last season, has been an inspired signing for Portsmouth who continue to set a scorching pace at the top of League One.
He kept his sixth clean sheet of the campaign as unbeaten Pompey beat Carlisle 1-0 at Fratton Park with a trademark injury time winning goal. Norris had made an outstanding save a few minutes earlier.
Another Posh old boy Idris Kanu bagged his fourth goal of the season for Barnet in a 3-2 National League home win over Maidenhead. Barnet are second level on points with leaders Chesterfield.