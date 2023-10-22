News you can trust since 1948
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Red card for ex-Peterborough United manager, Dembele was a Rooney pick, former Posh goalkeeper in great form

Darren Ferguson wasn’t the only manager with Peterborough United connections to get into trouble with match officials in the latest set of Football League fixtures.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
His predecessor Grant McCann was shown a red card as his Doncaster Rovers side continued their improvement in League Two with a 2-1 win at Tranmere.

McCann was dismissed for delaying a re-start by kicking the ball away.

Fergie ban

Grant MCCann (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Grant MCCann (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Former Posh star Siriki Dembele started the first game of Wayne Rooney’s reign as Birmingham City manager, but he was part of a team that lost 1-0 to in-form Middlesbrough in a Championship fixture.

Will Norris, a goalkeeper who spent time on loan at Posh last season, has been an inspired signing for Portsmouth who continue to set a scorching pace at the top of League One.

He kept his sixth clean sheet of the campaign as unbeaten Pompey beat Carlisle 1-0 at Fratton Park with a trademark injury time winning goal. Norris had made an outstanding save a few minutes earlier.

Another Posh old boy Idris Kanu bagged his fourth goal of the season for Barnet in a 3-2 National League home win over Maidenhead. Barnet are second level on points with leaders Chesterfield.

