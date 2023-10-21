Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the game against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson’s caution in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium was the third single yellow card of the season for the boss which means a one-game which be served at Port Vale on Tuesday.

Ferguson was also shown a red card (two yellows) in the 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Derby County in August which led to a two-game ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was incensed when Posh were denied a penalty late in the game against Wycombe after a challenge on skipper Peter Kioso.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh skipper Peter Kioso shoots at goal during the game against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

His anger then multiplied when referee Andrew Kitchen cautioned him for dissent on the say-so of the fourth official.

Ferguson did admit it would have been a case of daylight robbery had Posh nicked a winning goal.

"I don’t like criticising referees after we’ve played badly,” Ferguson stated. “As it sounds like sour grapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the referee has made a mistake. It’s a penalty and he was in a great position to see it.

"The referee had a good game otherwise. He was fine, but when he sees it back he might admit he made an error.

"It would have been an even bigger injustice if we had won the game, but even so…

"I was just as upset that I then get booked after being reported by a fourth official who had said nothing when their coaching staff had jumped up about 15 times doing something similar. I didn’t swear or get aggressive either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The inconsistency officials are showing towards added time is another disappointment. There were three goals in the first-half which should be a minute extra for each and I know for a fact it was 90 seconds between us scoring our first goal and for them to kick off.

"There were seven minutes added on in total. When we are chasing a game it seems to be three or four minutes at the end of a half, but when we are hanging on we get seven or eight minutes.

"Not that it was in any way to blame for our performance.

"I told the players we don’t want this to become a season of regrets and frustrations so we have to be better.”

Ferguson insisted it was an easy decision to select David Ajiboye on the right side of the Posh forward line ahead of Kwame Poku.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"David’s form in the last game was very good,” Ferguson added. “And Kwame has only trained on the grass once in nine days as we couldn’t get on the pitches because of the weather on Friday so the decision was an easy one.

"Kwame will train Sunday and Monday and he will be up to speed for Tuesday.”