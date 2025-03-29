Reading manager Noel Hunt. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Reading boss Noel Hunt praised his makeshift defence for keeping Peterborough United’s feared attack under control during a 3-1 League One win at the Select Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday.

Reading fielded three full-backs in their back four, but kept Posh to a single consolation goal from Kwame Poku as they moved back into the play-off places.

Hunt had described the Posh front four as the ‘most complete’ attacking unit in the division before the game.

However there was controversy as the visiting management team were left fuming with referee Adam Herczeg’s failure to award a second-half penalty and issue a red card when Posh were very much in the contest.

Hunt said in his post-match press conference: “I couldn't really see the incident, but I knew that Ricky-Jade Jones was bearing down on goal. If no penalty was the decision then so be it. I'll have to have a look back at it, but I could see that the Peterborough guys were frustrated and angry about it.

“I thought we were really good though. We looked fresh. At times in the first half we were maybe a bit slow on the ball, but we were always controlled and really good after that. It was a good performance.

"We tried to ensure we had intensity and workrate. We spoke during the week that we had to have the freshness coming back after a week off. Having to chop and change the defence at 10am this morning was a disappointment, but it had to happen, and the boys dealt with it really well. It didn’t bother them, and we grew together as a team."

With eight matches to go, Reading sit sixth and one point clear in the final play-off place.

Hunt added: “We play football to win, that’s the ultimate aim. It is a free hit for us. nobody gave us a chance in hell of being up there. There will be ups and downs in the next five weeks so we have to focus on us and ensure we do whatever we can to stay around it."