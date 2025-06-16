Rangers believe they have won the race to sign Kwame Poku from Peterborough United despite late interest from Turkey and the Championship

Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Reports are suggesting Rangers have won the race to sign winger Kwame Poku from Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh insist they are unaware of any definite developments in the long-running saga involving the 23 year-old on a day that also saw Ipswich Town and Turkish top-flight club linked with Poku.

Poku becomes a free agent when his Posh contract officially expires at the end of June and he’s been linked with a multitude of clubs since the end of last season. Posh director of football Barry Fry has said he knows of 25 clubs interested in the 23 year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For financial reasons Posh would have been encouraged by a report of interest from Ipswich Town, a club relegated from the Premier League last season, but less thrilled by the links with Rangers and Turkish Super Lig club Konyaspor FC. Konyaspor FC finished mid-table last season and are looking to improve on that in 2025-26.

Posh will receive a considerably higher compensation fee if Poku joins another English club rather than if he moves abroad, even to Scotland where FIFA cross-border transfer compensation regulations apply. Konyaspor made a move after realising Birmingham City, whose interest in Poku has been well documented, were losing interest because of a failure to make progress with a player and agent who have been looking abroad for a potential move.

Ipswich are a new name in the race to sign Poku, but they are cash-rich following a season at Premier League level. They are understood to be keen to sign wide players even though they purchased Jack Clarke and Jaden Philogen in the last 12 months.

If the Tractor Boys were successful in the Poku pursuit the player would link up with former Posh teammates Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor, but Rangers, who are now managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin, could have pipped everyone in a well-contested race.