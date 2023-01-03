£1 million bid incoming for Peterborough United midfielder, according to reports
Reports have emerged claiming League One promotion contenders Ipswich Town are preparing a £1 million bid for Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor.
The Tractor Boys were linked with a move for Taylor last month and are now rumoured to be ready to pounce, although no interest in the player has been publicly declared by either club.
Posh officials told the PT recently they would not discuss any bids for players during January, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony did insist Taylor was not available for transfer.
Co-owner Dr Jason Neale also stated at that time: “The club does not comment on transfer speculation. Notwithstanding it’s not our intention to sell any first team players at this point.”
Taylor has been a mainstay of the Posh team so far this season scoring four goals in 28 outings. He has made 114 appearances scoring 16 times following a £500k move from Barnet in January, 2020.
Ipswich have lost a little ground at the top of League One over the festive period after drawing games at Portsmouth and Lincoln City. They are currently third, two points behind second-placed Sheffield Wednesday and six points adrift of leaders Plymouth Argyle.