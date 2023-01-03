Posh midfielder Jack Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Tractor Boys were linked with a move for Taylor last month and are now rumoured to be ready to pounce, although no interest in the player has been publicly declared by either club.

Posh officials told the PT recently they would not discuss any bids for players during January, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony did insist Taylor was not available for transfer.

Co-owner Dr Jason Neale also stated at that time: “The club does not comment on transfer speculation. Notwithstanding it’s not our intention to sell any first team players at this point.”

Taylor has been a mainstay of the Posh team so far this season scoring four goals in 28 outings. He has made 114 appearances scoring 16 times following a £500k move from Barnet in January, 2020.