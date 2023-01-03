Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are believed to be seeking a pair of full-backs to boost their chances of promotion from League One.

They will let up to three players leave London Road to free up money in the playing budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing David Ajiboye has already returned to Sutton United on loan until the end of the season. Full-back Joe Tomlinson and striker Jack Marriott are the other Posh players expected to depart.

McCann is open-minded about the age of player he will bring in, but they will have to be prepared to run and fight for the cause.

"The break means we don’t have to panic into making signings,” McCann said. “We can reassess the current group and make sure the players who come in will fit in who we want to do things.

"I could bring in experienced players, but them we already have several who are very experienced at League One level, like Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Jack Taylor and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s true the teams at the top of the table are full of experienced players, but what I know about this division is you need players who will run, fight and battle.

"We need to get stronger and it will be addressed when I speak to the chairman and Barry Fry. Barry is speaking to representatives all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"David Ajiboye has been a little bit unlucky in so much as the form of rivals for his position like Ricky-Jade Jones, Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku have all been in good form so he hasn’t been able to knock them out of the side.

"I’d never stand in the way of a player who needs to play games. There were a few clubs interested in signing David, but he chose Sutton as he’s familiar with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’ll get some games and it will help us keep his value up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad