From the left, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou and Brad Ihionvien celebrate the Posh win at Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United skipper Hector Kyprianou insists celebrating a semi-final success in front of the club’s fans was ‘the best feeling ever,’ but there could be an even better one on the way.

Kyprianou held his nerve to convert the penalty at Wrexham that sent his side back to Wembley for the second time in 12 months. Posh came back from 2-0 down in a Vertu Trophy semi-final with 20 minutes to go to draw 2-2 and then win a penalty shootout 4-2. Malik Mothersille and substitute Brad Ihionvien scored the Posh goals.

Posh will face hot favourites Birmingham City in the final on Sunday, April 13 when Kyprianou will hope to lead the side out. Posh also host the champions-elect in a League One fixture five days earlier, but a potentially key League One game at Mansfield Town on April 12 will now have to be rescheduled.

“It’s been an amazing few days,” Kyprianou enthused during an interview on the Posh Plus service. “There were a handful of emotions during the game as we started well, but went 2-0 down. We were pretty annoyed at half-time, but we showed great character to come back and such a young team were really cool during the penalty shootout.

Hector Kyprianou slots home the winning penalty. Photo David Lowndes.

"We were confident about the penalties because we had equalised so late. For mine I just stuck to the spot I’d picked while training. I didn’t look at the goalkeeper as I knew he would just try and put me off. I wasn’t quite sure what to then do in the moment after I scored, but running to celebrate in front of the Posh fans was the best feeling ever.

"It’s been a tough season and we haven’t given them much to shout about so this was for them. We heard them all night again even when we were 2-0 down. We felt the next goal would be important and we got it, and then Brad equalised. We had been hitting diagonals to try and make something happen and I managed to head one on. Brad told me he tried to pass to Malik, but the ball bounced back to him off a defender and he scored. I didn’t expect him to celebrate like he did, but it was funny.

“I was so proud of the team and If I get the chance to lead them out at Wembley that would be a dream come true. It was a dream to play in the final last season, but walking out in front of this group of players would be one step better.

"It will be a good day out, but we want to win it again. We need to forget about it now as we have a big game on Saturday. We just ate together last night as we stayed up there to make sure we recover properly. We know we have a massive game coming up.”

Posh host Shrewsbury in a League One fixture on Saturday. Posh are 20th, three places and seven points ahead of The Shrews,